S’pore Confirms 185 New Covid-19 Cases On 4 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 185 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (4 Jul).

Majority continue to be among workers staying in dormitories, while 9 are in the community. Of these, 4 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs).

Another imported case is reported, a PR who has been on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) since arriving in Singapore.

Covid-19 cases in community fluctuate

Cases in the community continue to fluctuate as we enter the second week of Phase 2 post ‘Circuit Breaker’ (CB), which may last for a while.

Though the numbers seemed to have been falling over CB, the trend took a different turn after Phase 2 began.

With more recreational facilities set to open soon, there’ll be even greater reasons for people to leave their homes.

No reason to be complacent

Let’s not allow this to be an excuse for us to take these little luxuries for granted. All safety precautions will have to continue, and so will our sense of social responsibility.

Remember to wear your masks whenever you step out of the house, and maintain a safe distance away from others.

Visit a doctor even if you feel the slightest bit unwell, so you can get medical advice promptly. Stay safe, and take care.

Featured image adapted from Malay Mail.