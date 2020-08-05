908 Covid-19 Cases On 5 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Wednesday (5 Aug) 908 new Covid-19 cases.

There are now a total of 54,254 cases.

The majority of cases are from migrant workers in dormitories. MOH are testing the final batch of workers for clearing and these dorms have a relatively high prevalence of Covid-19.

The workers were tested during their isolation or quarantine periods, and are mostly asymptomatic.

MOH also reported also 4 community infections.

Of these, 3 involves Singaporeans/PRs, and 1 case is a work pass holder.

4 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices upon arrival in Singapore, were also reported.

MOH will release additional details at night.

