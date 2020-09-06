Singapore Confirms 40 New Covid-19 Cases On 6 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 40 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (6 Sep).

4 cases in the community are all Work Pass holders.

There are 13 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s numbers mean Singapore has a total of 57,022 cases so far.

Number of cases fairly stable

Singapore’s total daily tally has remained relatively stable so far, in the 2-digit range, with community cases staying in the single digits.

While the ideal situation would be no community infections at all, our ability to keep it low despite the easing of restrictions is rather commendable.

Source

If anything, it may be indicative of how many are adhering to health and safety precautions while going about their daily activities.

Imported cases, however, have been fluctuating since some travel started resuming again.

But with mandatory Stay-Home Notice (SHN) for all who arrive here from other countries, such cases can hopefully be contained.

Continue being vigilant to curb infections

Seeing how much progress we’ve made in the months since the first outbreak here, we really should continue doing our best to curb infections.

The road to recovery will be a tough one, so let’s stay strong through it together.

Featured image adapted from South China Morning Post.