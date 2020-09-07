Singapore Confirms 22 New Covid-19 Cases On 7 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (7 Sep).

Of these, 1 in the community is a Work Pass holder, and 3 are imported cases serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s figures, which is a new low since 25 Aug, bring our total so far to 57,044.

New clusters emerging at workers’ dorms

Just yesterday (6 Sep), MOH declared 3 workers’ dorms in Jurong, Tuas and Kranji as new Covid-19 clusters, after several cases were traced back there.

They join a list of 7 other active clusters across dorms here, making a total of 10.

Though Singapore’s daily tally has fallen significantly, a large number of cases still emerging among migrant workers is quite worrying.

Hopefully, however, the authorities will be able to handle the issue better this time and curb widespread infections.

Activities slowly returning to normal

In the larger context, health and safety precautions are still in place, but regulations are gradually easing.

Travel to certain countries are resuming in phases, while sizes of gatherings for certain events are growing.

These developments are proof of the good progress we’ve made, so let’s keep our efforts up.

Maybe soon enough, we’ll get to enjoy more privileges and return to the good days before the pandemic.

