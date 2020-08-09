Singapore Confirms 175 New Covid-19 Cases On 9 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 175 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (9 Aug).

Work Permit holders currently under quarantine continue to make the bulk of the cases due to dormitory clearance.

Of the 175, there are:

1 Singaporean

3 imported cases.

All 3 are now serving Stay-Home Notices after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

60-year-old woman among yesterday’s confirmed cases

Just a recap of what happened yesterday, Singapore made early confirmation of 132 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, with 1 community and 6 imported infections.

Last night, MOH released further details on 8 Aug’s cases, saying that the only community case involved a 60-year-old Singaporean woman.

She has links to a previously confirmed case and is currently under quarantine.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has gone down, from an average of 3 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 2 per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community remains stable, averaging on 1 case per day in the past 14 days.

All workers in dormitories completed testing on 7 Aug

On the dormitory clearance front, MOH reported yesterday (8 Aug) that they have completed testing of all workers in dormitories as of 7 Aug.

Several standalone blocks in the dormitories – currently serving as quarantine facilities – are the few exceptions.

Workers in these quarantine facilities will be tested when their isolation ends.

As case count is still expected to remain high in the coming days, MOH believes that it should start going down after that.

Hopefully, this brings Singapore one step closer to recovery.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.