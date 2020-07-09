S’pore Confirms 125 New Covid-19 Cases On 9 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 125 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (9 Jul).

Majority continue to be among workers staying in dormitories, while 21 are cases within the community. 5 of the 21 were detected under quarantine, as they are close contacts of previous cases.

Of these, 4 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs), and 17 are Work Pass holders. 1 imported case also makes up today’s numbers.

More community cases in Phase 2

Though it’s encouraging to see the number of dorm cases steadily fall as the days pass, the same can’t be said of cases in the community.

The task force had forewarned that numbers could rise once Phase 2 began, and their words have rung true.

From single digit totals during ‘Circuit Breaker’, we are now witnessing double digits daily, albeit with Singaporean and PR cases accounting for only a few.

Surely, with more people out and about, and mingling, these statistics are anticipated.

Be extra vigilant, especially on Polling Day

By now, you should be more than familiar with safety precautions like wearing a mask, sanitising regularly and maintaining a safe distance from people around you.

With Polling Day set for tomorrow (10 Jul), these steps are crucial, especially as everyone leaves home to cast their votes.

All necessary measures like temperature taking and disinfection will be carried out at polling centres, so you need not worry. For a full list of the steps you should be aware of, look through the Elections Department Singapore’s (ELD) press release here.

Stay safe, and play your part as a responsible citizen.

