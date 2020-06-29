Oldest Covid-19 Survivor In S’pore Celebrates Son’s Reunion With Durians

Singapore’s oldest Covid-19 survivor was finally able to reunite with her son after 3 long months last Thursday.

102-year-old Madam Yap Lay Hong was diagnosed with Covid-19 on 1 April, amongst several others in the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home cluster. Though discharged on 1 May, she wasn’t able to see her son due to “Circuit Breaker”.

However, the long wait finally ended for the duo with a joyous durian feast.

The heartwarming reunion with Madam Yap with a side of durians

According to a report by The Straits Times (ST), Madam Yap saw a joyous reunion with her 73-year-old son last Thursday (25 Jun).

Her son, Mr Alan Ho, brought her one of her favourite foods — durians.

Mr Ho’s wife had apparently removed all the seeds from the durian for the 102-year-old’s maximum enjoyment.

Speaking while munching on the fruit, the still spritely old lady was “very chatty”. Complaining about a lack of independence, something she values, Mr Ho is sure “she is back to her pre-Covid days”.

Unable to even catch a glimpse of Madam Yap

Though visitors are now allowed at nursing homes, Mr Ho did not have that privilege a month ago, making the reunion all the more precious.

After being diagnosed with Covid-19 on 1 April, Madam Yap spent about a month recovering in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

He had apparently visited the old folk’s home after her discharge on 1 May just wanting to look at his mother. However, he was turned away at the gate.

Along with her son, Madam Yap’s 4 other children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren have not yet seen her since.

Easing of guidelines and reuniting families

In spite of an extended no visitation period, Madam Yap and many others in old folk’s homes will gradually see visitors.

Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home has a daily cap of 10 visitors daily, with each visit limited to 30 minutes.

Though there are still restrictions in place, there is a glimmer of hope with the happiness that comes with the slight easing of measures.

We hope that there will be many more reunions – albeit safe & responsible ones – in the near future.

