Traces Of Covid-19 Virus On Squid Packaging Imported From Russia

Recently, the number of Covid-19 cases in China has drastically fallen, with the country reporting only 10 new cases on Sunday (20 Sep).

Despite this, threats continue to lurk, as authorities in Jilin province reportedly found the Covid-19 virus on squid packaging from Russia.

Officials acted immediately, urging those who purchased the squid to get tested for the virus.

Frozen squid packaging contains traces of Covid-19

According to Reuters, health authorities in Fuyu, China, found traces of the Covid-19 virus on squid packaging on Sunday (20 Sep).

The city’s health authorities said on its official WeChat that one of the packages carrying the virus arrived in the city from the province’s capital, Changchun.

A company in Hunchun city had brought in the squid from Russia and later sold them at a frozen seafood wholesale shop in Fuyu.

Those who bought & ate squid should get tested

Health authorities urged anyone who bought and ate the squid from Fuyu’s Sanjia Deda frozen seafood shop from 24-31 August to report to them and get tested.

Earlier on Friday (18 Sep), China customs announced tighter measures for frozen food imports.

If such imports test positive for Covid-19, companies would face a 1-week suspension.

Further suspensions of a month will apply if products test positive 3 times or more.

Covid-19 previously found on imported food products

This is not the first time China has found traces of the Covid-19 virus on frozen food imports.

Earlier in August, China authorities found the virus on frozen chicken wings and other seafood packaging.

Since then, scientists discovered that the virus could remain infectious on frozen food products for as long as 8 days.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), however, maintains that there is no evidence of transmission via food or their packaging.

The public is also advised not to fear the contamination of food or food packaging by the Covid-19 virus.

Fight against Covid-19 continues

While Singapore’s Covid-19 cases is dipping, this is a poignant reminder that the virus continues to lurk amongst us. We are still vulnerable to infections.

In the midst of much uncertainty, let’s continue to do what we can and maintain good hygiene practices to fight Covid-19.

