S’pore Covid-19 Patient Was In ICU For 2 Months & Spent 5 Weeks In Therapy
Singapore’s Covid-19 Case 42 – aka Mr Raju Sarker – has made a full & miraculous recovery in his battle with the virus.
And there’s no one more happy than his loved ones & the medical team at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) who’ve made this entire journey possible.
In a heartwarming farewell tribute to one of their long-time Covid-19 patients, TTSH shared their elation at the migrant worker’s inspiring journey with their followers on Facebook.
Lost 24kg & spent 2 months in ICU
Mr Raju – a 39-year-old migrant worker from Bangladesh – had an ardous journey towards recovery, but a miraculous turnaround occurred although he was diagnosed early in February.
According to The Straits Times (ST), he had “lost 24kg and came close to death a few times”.
TTSH shares he had spent 2 months in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) & 5 weeks in therapy with a rehab team in his ardous road to recovery.
Stayed strong for his young wife & 3-month old son
As for what motivated him to continue fighting the battle for his health — a family back home awaited him, including a young wife who was “pregnant with their first child”.
He’ll be looking forward to being reunited with his newborn son, who’ll be 3 months old by now, who’s birthday is on 30 Mar 2020.
First meal of mutton curry after being discharged
Mr Raju’s wishes after getting discharged are simple.
Enjoying “some mutton curry” as his first meal after being discharged would be first on his checklist, he shared with ST.
A free man after 4 months in hospital
Now that Mr Raju’s a free man, here he is pictured walking out of the wards he had spent the better half of the year in.
He also received a heartfelt card with numerous signatures, wishing him a “speedy recovery”.
All the best to our Covid-19 patients
We’re extremely elated that Mr Raju remained resilient & that he has pulled through this difficult time, emerging stronger for his efforts.
To all our remaining Covid-19 patients, the nation is rooting for you as well. We wish everyone a speedy recovery & that your time to be discharged will be just around the corner.
