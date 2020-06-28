S’pore Covid-19 Patient Was In ICU For 2 Months & Spent 5 Weeks In Therapy

Singapore’s Covid-19 Case 42 – aka Mr Raju Sarker – has made a full & miraculous recovery in his battle with the virus.

And there’s no one more happy than his loved ones & the medical team at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) who’ve made this entire journey possible.

Source

In a heartwarming farewell tribute to one of their long-time Covid-19 patients, TTSH shared their elation at the migrant worker’s inspiring journey with their followers on Facebook.

Here’s the post on Saturday (27 Jun) in full.

Source

We summarise his dramatic road to recovery below.

Lost 24kg & spent 2 months in ICU

Mr Raju – a 39-year-old migrant worker from Bangladesh – had an ardous journey towards recovery, but a miraculous turnaround occurred although he was diagnosed early in February.

Source

According to The Straits Times (ST), he had “lost 24kg and came close to death a few times”.

Source

TTSH shares he had spent 2 months in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) & 5 weeks in therapy with a rehab team in his ardous road to recovery.

Stayed strong for his young wife & 3-month old son

As for what motivated him to continue fighting the battle for his health — a family back home awaited him, including a young wife who was “pregnant with their first child”.

Source

He’ll be looking forward to being reunited with his newborn son, who’ll be 3 months old by now, who’s birthday is on 30 Mar 2020.

Source

First meal of mutton curry after being discharged

Mr Raju’s wishes after getting discharged are simple.

Source

Enjoying “some mutton curry” as his first meal after being discharged would be first on his checklist, he shared with ST.

Source

A free man after 4 months in hospital

Now that Mr Raju’s a free man, here he is pictured walking out of the wards he had spent the better half of the year in.

Source

He also received a heartfelt card with numerous signatures, wishing him a “speedy recovery”.

Source

All the best to our Covid-19 patients

We’re extremely elated that Mr Raju remained resilient & that he has pulled through this difficult time, emerging stronger for his efforts.

Source

To all our remaining Covid-19 patients, the nation is rooting for you as well. We wish everyone a speedy recovery & that your time to be discharged will be just around the corner.

Featured image adapted from Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Facebook.