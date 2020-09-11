Singapore Reports 87 New Covid-19 Cases On 11 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 87 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday (11 Sep), bringing our national tally to 57,316.

There are no community cases today.

However, MOH reported 14 new imported cases today, all of whom were serving their Stay Home Notices (SHN).

84% of cases from workers in dormitories

The majority of cases continue to be infections among dormitory workers, accounting for 73 – or 84% – of today cases.

33 of these dormitory cases are from the Avery Lodge Dormitory and were place on quarantine earlier.

The remaining cases were picked up through active testing.

Hopefully, this means that the patients are detected at an earlier stage before they’re allowed to infect others.

Just yesterday, MOH reportedly found new clusters in 2 workers’ dormitories.

Do our part to keep each other safe

Though the single-digit community cases will come as a relief for many Singaporeans, the battle against Covid-19 is still ongoing.

We cannot let our guards down and risk clusters forming, which might lead to the implementation of even stricter Covid-19 regulations.

Let’s all do our part to keep each other safe.

