Singapore Reports 42 New Covid-19 Cases On 12 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 42 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday (12 Sep), bringing the national tally to 57,357.

Of today’s cases, 4 are in the community, comprising 1 Permanent Resident (PR) and 3 Work Pass holders

Source

Another 10 are imported cases, all of whom tested positive while serving their Stay-Home Notices.

28 cases involve workers loving in dormitories

The majority of today’s cases continue to involve workers staying in dormitories.

28 of such cases were reported today, accounting for 67% of the cases.

Source

From 7-11 Sep, Singapore has seen a slow but gradual increase in Covid-19 cases in workers’ dormitories.

Interestingly over the period, around half of the daily dormitories cases are detected through active surveillance.

We hope this proactive approach helps to swiftly ringfence positive cases and prevent further infections.

Today’s number of dormitory cases is promising, given that it’s significantly lower than those reported over the last 3 days.

Speedy recovery to all infected

We wish all infected with the coronavirus a speedy recovery and hope they’ll be discharged soon.

Though it might be frustrating to see Covid-19 cases months despite months of efforts, we must press on against the invisible foe.

Together, we’ll overcome this challenge, like the numerous ones that we’ve prevailed.

Featured image adapted from Hawaii Public Radio.