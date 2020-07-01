215 Covid-19 Cases On 1 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed as of 12pm on Wednesday (1 Jul) an additional 215 Covid-19 cases.

There are now 44,126 cases in total.

While most cases are from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 10 community infections.

Of these, 6 of them are Singaporeans/PRs.

MOH also announced 4 imported cases, who have been placed on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

The death toll stands at 26, with an additional 11 deaths unrelated to Covid-19 although they had the virus.

MOH will release additional information at night.

