40 Covid-19 Cases On 1 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on 1 Sep that there are 40 new Covid-19 cases.

The majority of cases are from migrant workers currently in quarantine, while there’s also 1 case in the community and 7 imports.

Covid-19 cases in the community on 1 Sep

MOH reported 1 community case, a Work Pass hodler.

The average number of cases, as of last night, was at 3 cases a day last week, although unlinked cases have remained at 1 a day.

As frequency of tests increase, this will also have an effect on the number of community cases detected.

7 imported cases

There were 7 imported cases reported today.

All of them were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday, there were also 7 imported Covid-19 cases who’d returned from India and Malaysia. They were tested during their 14-day SHN.

Today (1 Sep), authorities announced that they’ve set up a green lane arrangement with Brunei, and people can start applying for a short-term visit pass.

Both countries said they’ll take all health safety measures, after Singapore declared Brunei safe to travel to.

90 people test negative after care staff tested positive for Covid-19

After a care staff at Lee Ah Moi Old Age home returned to the Philippines tested positive for Covid-19, 90 others were tested for the virus, MOH said last night (31 Aug).

The ones tested included staff and residents.

All of them tested negative, thankfully.

The precautionary measure comes as a separate outbreak in Apr at the Thomson branch claimed 3 lives.

There is a healthy willingness to conduct mass testing now as the economy reopens, including among workers in essential services.

Hopefully, this way we can find cases quickly and isolate them.

Featured image by MS News.