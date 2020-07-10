191 Covid-19 Cases On 10 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed as of 12pm on Friday (10 Jul) 191 new cases of Covid-19.

While most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 16 community infections.

Of these, 7 involve Singaporeans/PRs.

There’s also 1 imported case, who was put on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The death toll stands at 26, with another 13 unrelated to Covid-19 even though they had the virus.

MOH will release more detailed updates at night.

