61 Covid-19 Cases On 11 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Tuesday (11 Aug) 61 new Covid-19 cases.

The total count stands at 55,353.

Singapore hasn’t seen cases go below 100 in a day since at least 6 Apr.

Most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories. The remaining cases in quarantine – about 23,300 workers – will be tested when their isolation period ends.

As a result, the number of cases may remain high over the next few days, before lowering later.

2 community cases, both are Singaporeans

There are also 2 community infections, both of whom are Singaporean.

About 11,000 people working in public bus depots and interchanges will be tested for Covid-19, MOH said on Saturday (9 Aug).

This is related to the Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub cluster, and authorities are looking to figure out and ring-fence the cluster through aggressive testing measures.

3 imported cases

MOH announced 3 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN)

Yesterday (10 Aug), Singapore reported 12 imported cases, 4 of whom are Singaporean.

Not in the clear yet

This month should still see similar levels of cases as more testing is being done.

It’s more important that we find more cases than allow them to go untested.

Meanwhile, we wish all cases a speedy recovery from the virus.

