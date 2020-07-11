170 Covid-19 Cases On 11 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Saturday (11 Jul) that there are 170 new Covid-19 cases.

While most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dorms, there are also 24 community cases.

Of these, 7 cases involve Singaporeans/PRs.

There’s also 1 imported case.

The death toll stands at 26, with 13 additional deaths unrelated to Covid-19, even though they had the disease.

MOH will release more detailed updates at night.

GE2020 secures mandate to tackle Covid-19

While the decision to hold GE2020 in the midst of an outbreak was controversial, that is now finally over.

Although fears remain, the Government can now fully focus on fighting Covid-19 and getting the economy back on track.

Together, we can overcome Covid-19.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.