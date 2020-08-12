42 Covid-19 Cases On 12 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Wednesday (12 Aug) 42 new Covid-19 cases.

There are now a total of 55,395 cases.

The majority of cases come from migrant workers under quarantine, although there’s also 1 community infection and 11 imported cases.

1 community infection, a Singaporean

Singapore has 1 case in the community, a Singaporean.

The average number of community infections has remained at around 2 this week.

Yesterday’s 2 cases are both Singaporean, one of whom is a 1-year-old female. They’re both linked to previous cases, and had been on quarantine when they tested positive for Covid-19.

11 Covid-19 imported cases

11 cases, who had been put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, were also reported.

3 cases from yesterday (11 Aug) are all female Indian nationals who’d traveled from there to Singapore, and their ages ranged between 3 to 57.

5 new locations added by MOH

2 FairPrice Finest supermarkets in Somerset and Bukit Panjang were added to MOH’s list of places visited by Covid-19 cases yesterday (11 Aug).

Currently, there are around 20 places on the list dating back to 28 Jul.

Among the new locations added are Bukit Timah food centre, a chiropractic clinic, and Hvala.

The latter 2 were visited around the same time as the FairPrice Finest.

Wishing all cases a speedy recovery

Cases dipped to double digits for the first time since 6 Apr yesterday. As most dorm residents become cleared to work, this trend may continue for a while.

Authorities will be monitoring the dorm situation and they’ll among other measures, test workers every 14 days.

However, this can all change if an outbreak occurs under our noses again. See a doctor if you show any potential flu symptoms.

While Russia claims that their vaccine development is ready for mass production, it may not be months before we get one.

We wish all cases a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.