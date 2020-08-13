102 Covid-19 Cases On 13 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Thursday (13 Aug) 102 new Covid-19 cases.

There are now a total of 55,497 cases.

Though the majority of cases are from migrant workers under quarantine, there are also 5 community infections and 6 imported ones.

5 community infections, 1 PR and 4 work pass holders

Singapore has 5 cases in the community, none of whom are Singaporean.

1 Singapore Permanent Resident and 4 Work Pass holders make up the cases.

6 Covid-19 imported cases on 13 Aug

MOH also reported 6 imported cases, who had been put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

There were 11 cases from yesterday (12 Aug), who arrived from India, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

10 entries added by MOH

Yesterday, MOH added 10 entries to their list of locations. You can view the full list here.

5 of the entries were for the same place, HomeTeamNS Khatib.

However, there’s no need to avoid these places as the premises will have been cleaned and disinfected.

Regardless, if you happen to have visited, you’re advised to monitor your health for 14 days from the date of visit.

Workers being quarantined due to new cases

Although dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19, new cases are sprouting up among migrant workers.

As a result, authorities are quarantining workers who were in the same block as the affected.

This amounts to about 800 workers currently. They’ll be tested during their quarantine period and this is where some new cases within the dorms might stem from.

Another 22,000 or so workers are also being quarantined at present.

Hopefully, there is no outbreak and that the measures taken will isolate the virus.

Featured image adapted from Centurion Corporation.