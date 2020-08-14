83 Covid-19 Cases On 14 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Friday (14 Aug) that there are 83 new Covid-19 cases.

All besides 4 come from migrant workers under quarantine.

There are no community cases — this hasn’t been the case since 1 Jun.

No community cases

For the first time since 1 Jun, there are zero community cases.

Previous cases have largely been linked to existing ones, and the average number has remained at around 1-2 this week.

4 imported cases

MOH also reported 4 imported cases, all of whom had been put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday (13 Aug), there were 6 imported cases reported.

4 had arrived from India, while the remainder came from the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines.

Safe return to work for migrant workers even in new cases

New cases are emerging in cleared migrant worker dormitories. However, there are safeguards in place to ensure that there aren’t any outbreaks.

For starters, all those in the same block as the infected are put on quarantine.

They are then tested for Covid-19 during their quarantine.

This will hopefully ensure that numbers remain low, and that cases are found quickly.

MOH will release additional updates at night.

