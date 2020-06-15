40,818 Covid-19 Cases In Singapore As Of 15 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that as of 12pm on Monday (15 Jun), there are 214 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

There are now 40,818 cases in total.

MOH confirmed 3 community cases, none of whom are Singaporeans/PRs.

The death toll stands at 26, while 1 imported case was reported for the 1st time since 11 May.

As of yesterday (14 Jun), there were 2 cases in critical care, while 238 cases are currently in hospital.

Undetected cases remain in community

We’re about 2 weeks into Phase 1 but there are undetected community cases remaining. MOH is still tracking down where patients have visited.

As such, we recommend that grocery timings are staggered and to practice some form of safe distancing if you really have to visit.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.