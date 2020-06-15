40,818 Covid-19 Cases In Singapore As Of 15 Jun
The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that as of 12pm on Monday (15 Jun), there are 214 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore
There are now 40,818 cases in total.
MOH confirmed 3 community cases, none of whom are Singaporeans/PRs.
The death toll stands at 26, while 1 imported case was reported for the 1st time since 11 May.
As of yesterday (14 Jun), there were 2 cases in critical care, while 238 cases are currently in hospital.
Undetected cases remain in community
We’re about 2 weeks into Phase 1 but there are undetected community cases remaining. MOH is still tracking down where patients have visited.
Bukit Merah Fairprice & Kaki Bukit POSB Visited By Covid-19 Patients In Past 2 Weeks
As such, we recommend that grocery timings are staggered and to practice some form of safe distancing if you really have to visit.
