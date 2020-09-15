34 Covid-19 Cases On 15 Sep

Recent days have seen Covid-19 cases stabilise in the community and dorms, although in more sobering news, more places were fined for breaking safe distancing measures.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm that there are 34 new Covid-19 cases, with none coming from the community and another 6 imported.

Covid-19 cases in the community

For the 2nd day in a row, there were no community cases reported.

MOH said that the average number of cases in the community have gone down to about 1 a day in the past 7 days.

This is lower than the average of 2 cases daily before. Long may it last.

6 imported cases

There were also imported cases reported today.

All of them had been put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday’s cases include people who arrived from India and the United States.

Shake Shack, Anytime Fitness visited by Covid-19 cases

Yesterday’s update included 5 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious, including 4 occurrences at Anytime Fitness Gym in Queensway Shopping Centre.

The other places include West Mall, Han’s at Waterway Point, Shake Shack at Liat Towers, and 4Fingers at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

MOH notes that close contacts of the cases will have been notified, and the public is advised to monitor their health if they visited the places at the same time.

There is also no need to avoid the places on the list.

