248 New Covid-19 Cases On 16 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced as of 12pm 248 additional Covid-19 cases on Thursday (16 Jul).

There are now 47,126 cases in total.

While most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 11 community cases.

Of these, there are 2 Singaporeans/PRs, 7 work pass holders, and 2 dependant’s pass holders.

4 imported cases were also confirmed after they were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH will release more details at night.

