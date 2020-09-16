27 Covid-19 Cases On 16 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Wednesday (16 Sep) that there are 27 new Covid-19 cases.

Of these, 2 cases are from the community while there are also 2 imported cases.

2 Covid-19 community cases on 16 Sep

There were 2 community infections reported on 16 Sep.

The past 2 days had seen no cases, so the streak’s been broken now.

Both cases are Work Pass holders, MOH said.

The average number of community cases in the past 7 days has remained at 1 a day.

2 imported cases

MOH also reported 2 imported cases — both had been placed on Stay Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

VivoCity appeared 4 times in list of places visited by Covid-19 cases

Yesterday, MOH updated its list of places visited by Covid-19 cases.

Among the locations, VivoCity was visited 4 times, and shops like Daiso were also visited.

The cases also visited FairPrice Xtra, Jean Yip, and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.

More details at night

MOH will provide additional details at night, so stay tuned.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.