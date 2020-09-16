27 Covid-19 Cases On 16 Sep
The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Wednesday (16 Sep) that there are 27 new Covid-19 cases.
Of these, 2 cases are from the community while there are also 2 imported cases.
2 Covid-19 community cases on 16 Sep
There were 2 community infections reported on 16 Sep.
The past 2 days had seen no cases, so the streak’s been broken now.
Both cases are Work Pass holders, MOH said.
The average number of community cases in the past 7 days has remained at 1 a day.
2 imported cases
MOH also reported 2 imported cases — both had been placed on Stay Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.
VivoCity appeared 4 times in list of places visited by Covid-19 cases
Yesterday, MOH updated its list of places visited by Covid-19 cases.
Among the locations, VivoCity was visited 4 times, and shops like Daiso were also visited.
4 VivoCity Stores Including Daiso Visited By Covid-19 Cases On 8 Sep
The cases also visited FairPrice Xtra, Jean Yip, and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.
More details at night
MOH will provide additional details at night, so stay tuned.
