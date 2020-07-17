327 New Covid-19 Cases On 17 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced as of 12pm 327 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (17 Jul).

There are now a total of 47,453 cases.

While the majority of cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 9 community infections.

Of these, 6 are Singaporeans/PRs, and 3 are work pass holders.

MOH also announced 3 new imported cases who were placed on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

The death toll is currently at 27.

MOH will give more detailed updates at night.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.