247 New Covid-19 Cases On 17 Jun, 41,216 Total

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that as of 12pm on Wednesday (17 Jun), there are 247 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

The total number of cases is currently at 41,216.

MOH said there were 5 community infections, including 2 Singaporeans/PRs.

The death toll remains at 26.

2 days to Phase 2

With just 2 days left to 19 Jun, number appear stable.

However, if there’s a spike, it’ll likely come about a week after 19 Jun. We have to be braced for that.

Make sure to practice safe distancing and good hygiene outdoors.

More updates will be available later tonight.

