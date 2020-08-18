100 Covid-19 Cases On 18 Aug

Recent days have seen a drop in Covid-19 cases as dorms are cleared by authorities.

So it is the case today (18 Aug) as well, as the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 100 new Covid-19 cases.

There are now a total of 55,938 cases.

The vast majority are from migrant workers under quarantine, although there’s also 1 community case and 2 imported ones.

1 Covid-19 community case on 18 Aug

MOH said there was 1 new community case, who’s a Singaporean.

Yesterday, in what is hopefully a growing trend, there were no community cases.

Although it’ll still be some time before community restrictions are further eased, the current measures seem to be keeping spread to the minimum.

2 imported cases put on SHN

There were also 2 imported cases reported. As more flights to Singapore open, the likelihood of there being more imported cases will rise.

They were either put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore or were isolated, and were tested during their quarantine period.

Places visited by Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 cases visited Hillion Mall on Wednesday (12 Aug) twice, according to MOH’s list of places.

They did so between 2-2.30pm, and on 8-8.30pm.

Visitors of Hillion Mall during these timings are advised to monitor their health for 14 days from the date of visitation.

You should see a doctor if you’re unwell and let them know about your exposure history. The full list of places visited can be found here.

Featured image by MS News.

