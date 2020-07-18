202 New Covid-19 Cases On 18 Jul
The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Saturday (18 Jul) that there are 202 new Covid-19 cases.
There are now 47,655 cases in total.
While most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 7 community infections.
Of these, 5 cases involve Singaporeans/PRs.
8 imported cases were also reported — they were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.
MOH will release more detailed information at night.
