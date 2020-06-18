257 Covid-19 Cases On 18 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that as of 12pm on 18 Jun, there are 257 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

There are now 41,473 in total.

While most of the cases come from migrant workers staying in dormitories, there are 4 community infections, with 1 being a PR.

The death toll stands at 26, and no new deaths were announced.

MOH will release more updates at night.

More than 75% recoveries

While the cases exceed 40,000 in total, more than 75% have recovered from Covid-19. More than 700 patients are discharged daily, and due to active screening MOH has found several patients who were previously infected but recovered on their own.

As Phase 2 starts tomorrow (19 Jun), we want to remind everyone to remain vigilant despite the low number of community cases. Covid-19 is not gone yet.

