11 Covid-19 Cases On 18 Sep

It’s been some days since a Singaporean was part of the Covid-19 update, but today (18 Sep) saw their return.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Friday (18 Sep) that there are 11 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest since 12 Mar when there were 9 cases.

Among them is 1 community infection and 1 imported case.

1 community case on 18 Sep

The sole community case for today is a Singaporean.

The average number of cases in the community has remained at around 1 daily over the past 7 days.

1 imported case

There’s also 1 imported case, who was put on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More updates at night

MOH will give a more detailed update at night, so stay tuned.

It’s been a long time since Singapore saw this low number of cases, and hopefully the cases will trend lower over time.

Featured image by MS News.