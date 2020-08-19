93 Covid-19 Cases On 19 Aug
The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Wednesday (19 Aug) 93 new Covid-19 cases.
The case total now stands at 56,031.
While a majority of cases come from Work Permit holders in quarantine, there are also 2 community infections and 6 imported cases.
2 community cases
There were 2 community infections reported, according to MOH.
Both of them are work pass holders, and no Singaporeans or PRs are involved.
Yesterday, the only community case reported was a 39-year-old Singaporean working in a bus depot.
MOH said that he works in a non-public facing role and that he was detected through active testing at bus depots and interchanges.
Through this, MOH found 10 Covid-19 cases — 7 of them through serological tests, indicating possible past infection.
6 imported cases
6 imported cases, who were either put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore or isolated, were also reported.
Yesterday, there were 2 imported cases, both of whom arrived from India. They arrived on 6 Aug and 10 Aug respectively. More details about that can be found in MOH’s update.
They were staying in dedicated facilities for SHN.
5 locations added to places visited by Covid-19 cases
Yesterday, places such as a McDonald’s in Bukit Batok, Seoul Garden in Bugis Junction and Kallang Wave Mall were added to the list of places Covid-19 cases visited while infectious.
Kallang Wave Mall & Bukit Batok McDonald’s Among Places Visited By Covid-19 Cases
Those who visited these places on those dates and times are advised to monitor their health for 14 days from the date of visit as a precaution.
However, there’s no need to avoid these locations.
