93 Covid-19 Cases On 19 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Wednesday (19 Aug) 93 new Covid-19 cases.

The case total now stands at 56,031.

While a majority of cases come from Work Permit holders in quarantine, there are also 2 community infections and 6 imported cases.

2 community cases

There were 2 community infections reported, according to MOH.

Both of them are work pass holders, and no Singaporeans or PRs are involved.

Yesterday, the only community case reported was a 39-year-old Singaporean working in a bus depot.

MOH said that he works in a non-public facing role and that he was detected through active testing at bus depots and interchanges.

Through this, MOH found 10 Covid-19 cases — 7 of them through serological tests, indicating possible past infection.

6 imported cases

6 imported cases, who were either put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore or isolated, were also reported.

Yesterday, there were 2 imported cases, both of whom arrived from India. They arrived on 6 Aug and 10 Aug respectively. More details about that can be found in MOH’s update.

They were staying in dedicated facilities for SHN.

5 locations added to places visited by Covid-19 cases

Yesterday, places such as a McDonald’s in Bukit Batok, Seoul Garden in Bugis Junction and Kallang Wave Mall were added to the list of places Covid-19 cases visited while infectious.

Those who visited these places on those dates and times are advised to monitor their health for 14 days from the date of visit as a precaution.

However, there’s no need to avoid these locations.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.