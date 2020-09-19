15 Covid-19 Cases On 19 Sep

Yesterday (18 Sep) saw the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore since 12 Mar. Certainly a sign of progress, although it’s no time for complacency.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Saturday (19 Sep) that there are an additional Covid-19 cases.

1 case comes from the community, while another 5 cases are from imports.

This means that the remaining 9 cases are from migrant workers in dorms, which is a very good number.

Covid-19 community cases on 19 Sep

There’s 1 community case today, a Singaporean.

Yesterday, a 30-year-old Singaporean male was the only community case.

He was diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when he saw a doctor, which led to his testing.

He started to show symptoms on 13 Sep and his positive test was confirmed on 17 Sep.

5 imported cases

MOH also announced 5 imported cases, all of whom were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday, there was 1 imported case, a Work Permit holder who arrived from India.

MOH will provide more detailed updates at night.

