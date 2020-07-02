188 Covid-19 Cases On 2 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed as of 12pm on Thursday (2 Jul) an additional 188 Covid-19 cases.

There are now 44,310 cases in total.

While most cases are from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 10 community infections.

Of these, 8 of them are Singaporeans/PRs.

There’s also 1 imported case who was put on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival.

The death toll stands at 26, with an additional 11 deaths unrelated to Covid-19 although they had the virus.

MOH will release additional information at night.

Featured image by MS News.