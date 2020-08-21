117 Covid-19 Cases On 21 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 117 new Covid-19 cases today, including 6 community infections and 13 imported ones.

There are now a total of 56,216 cases.

The majority of cases continue to come from migrant workers currently on quarantine. MOH informed that there were about 14,500 workers still serving their quarantine, while the others have returned to work.

As a result, cases may increase during this period.

6 community infections

MOH reported 6 community infections today, 3 of whom are Singaporeans or PRs, while the other 3 are Work Pass Holders.

Yesterday (20 Aug), there were no community cases reported.

13 imported Covid-19 cases on 21 Aug

Imported cases continue to make up the bulk of non-quarantine cases, as 13 were reported today.

All of them were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday, 2 imported cases who arrived from India tested positive for Covid-19.

Both of them were asymptomatic and were tested during their 14-day stay at dedicated SHN facilities.

Cases gradually coming down

As of yesterday, 75 cases remain in hospital while another 2,878 cases are in community care facilities.

The numbers are starting to come down for sure, after they peaked in Mar when the migrant worker outbreak started being uncovered.

One wonders if this may lead to a rise in complacency levels, or calls for less strict safe distancing measures.

They may come in due time, as the economy needs tackling.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.