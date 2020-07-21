399 Covid-19 Cases On 21 Jul
The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Tuesday (21 Jul) 399 new Covid-19 cases.
Total now stands at 48,434 cases.
MOH said that the increased number of cases is due to a batch of test results from the previous day reported after 12pm yesterday.
While most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 9 community infections.
Of these, 1 case involves a Singaporean.
MOH also reported 3 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices upon arrival in Singapore.
More updates will be provided at night.
