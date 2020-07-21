399 Covid-19 Cases On 21 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Tuesday (21 Jul) 399 new Covid-19 cases.

Total now stands at 48,434 cases.

MOH said that the increased number of cases is due to a batch of test results from the previous day reported after 12pm yesterday.

While most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 9 community infections.

Of these, 1 case involves a Singaporean.

MOH also reported 3 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More updates will be provided at night.

