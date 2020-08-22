50 New Covid-19 Cases On 22 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (22 Aug).

2 cases come from the community while there are also 5 imported cases.

The rest of the cases are from migrant workers under quarantine.

2 community cases on 22 Aug

MOH reported 2 community cases, both of whom are Singaporeans.

Yesterday’s cases included 5 out of 6 which are currently unlinked.

One of them, Case 56,184, had gone to work at at SLR Revolution, a camera shop, at Excelsior Shopping Centre after onset of symptoms.

5 imported cases

Singapore also reported 5 imported cases.

They were all put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested for Covid-19 during their 14-day stay.

Singapore lifts travel restrictions to Brunei & New Zealand

Given the changing situation globally, Singapore will allow general travel to Brunei and New Zealand.

However, there are no reciprocal arrangements and neither country encourages travel overseas.

Regardless, authorities said that there is a need to relax restrictions upon arrival in Singapore, and yesterday, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce allowed travellers from certain countries to enter with only a 7-day SHN.

These countries are:

Australia (excluding Victoria State)

Macao

Mainland China

Taiwan

Vietnam

Malaysia

Situation not over yet

The unlinked case who went to work at Excelsior Shopping Centre is a sign that there is still possible community transmission of Covid-19.

As such, we can’t let our guard down regarding current safe distancing measures. In fact, both Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza, which draw large crowds on weekends, will have entry restrictions on weekends starting 29 Aug.

We also need to do our part by not gathering in groups larger than 5, as close contact increases risk of transmission.

So even though large crowds may be a worry, it is sustained close contact between friends, families, and loved ones that can spread the virus most.

