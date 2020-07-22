310 Covid-19 Cases On 22 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced an additional 310 Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday (22 Jul).

The total count stands at 48,744.

While most cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 7 community infections.

Of these, 3 involve Singaporeans/PRs.

6 imported cases make up the remainder — they were put on Stay-Home Notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The death toll stands at 27.

MOH will provide more detailed updates at night.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.