310 Covid-19 Cases On 22 Jul
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced an additional 310 Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday (22 Jul).
The total count stands at 48,744.
While most cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 7 community infections.
Of these, 3 involve Singaporeans/PRs.
6 imported cases make up the remainder — they were put on Stay-Home Notices upon arrival in Singapore.
The death toll stands at 27.
MOH will provide more detailed updates at night.
Featured image adapted from Facebook.