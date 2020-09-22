21 Covid-19 Cases On 22 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Tuesday (22 Sep) that there are 21 new Covid-19 cases.

None come from the community, while another 1 case is imported.

community Covid-19 cases on 22 Sep

There are no cases in the community today. Yesterday (21 Sep) saw no community infections added either.

This is despite the fact that authorities are conducting active testing on essential workers in the community.

One of these drives was carried out over the weekend in Marine Parade, where Dr Tan See Leng, the MP there, oversaw the swab testing operation.

1 imported case

There was also 1 imported case, who was placed on a Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday saw 9 imported cases.

Covid-19 case removed from count after ‘borderline positive’ test

Case 57,679, a 30-year-old Singaporean male, initially tested ‘borderline positive’ for Covid-19.

However, 2 subsequent tests came back negative, while his household contacts were also swabbed and they tested negative too.

Lab experts and an experts panel thus concluded that his case was a false positive, and have thus removed him from the case count.

MOH confirmed that all public health measures were taken while he was re-tested.

