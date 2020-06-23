119 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that as of 12pm on 23 Jun, there are 119 new Covid-19 cases.

There are now a total of 42,432 cases.

While the majority of cases come from migrant workers living in dorms, there are 3 community infections.

Of these, 1 involves a PR, while the other 2 involve Work Pass Holders.

The death toll remains at 26, with 10 other deaths unlinked to Covid-19, although they had the virus.

MOH will provide more updates at night.

Featured image by MS News.