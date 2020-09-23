12 Covid-19 Cases On 23 Sep

It appears we may be turning a corner in controlling the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore.

Despite active testing, there are fewer cases overall in recent times.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Wednesday (23 Sep) an additional 12 new Covid-19 cases.

There’s 1 community infection among them, and 4 from imports.

The remaining 7 are from migrant workers under quarantine.

1 community Covid-19 case on 23 Sep

MOH confirmed 1 community infection today, a Work Pass holder.

For the past 2 days, there’d been no community infections.

4 imported cases

There were also 4 imported cases in the list, all of whom were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

37 cases in hospital

As of yesterday, there are 37 active cases in hospital, none in the intensive care unit.

Singapore was recently lauded as being the country with the fewest deaths, and the toll remains at 27 while we follow WHO conventions.

Hopefully the cases will continue trending downwards.

Featured image by MS News.