277 Covid-19 Cases On 24 Jul

The Ministry of Health has announced as of 12pm an additional 277 Covid-19 cases on Friday (24 Jul).

The total count stands at 49,375.

While most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 5 community infections.

Of these, 2 involve Singaporeans/PRs and the other 3 are work pass holders.

There are 2 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

The death toll is currently at 27.

MOH will provide more detailed updates at night.

Featured image by MS News.