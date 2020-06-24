191 New Covid-19 Cases On 24 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that as of 12pm on 24 Jun, there are 191 new Covid-19 cases.

This takes the total number to 42,623.

While the majority of cases come from migrant workers living in dorms, 7 are community infections.

Of these cases, 5 are Work Pass holders and 2 are Singaporeans/PRs.

The death toll remains at 26, although 11 further deaths were reportedly unrelated to Covid-19 even though the cases were infected.

This includes 1 case who recovered from Covid-19 but died of a heart attack on 23 Jun.

MOH will provide more updates at night.

