15 Covid-19 Cases On 24 Sep

Authorities are planning a road-map for Phase 3, given recent improvement in cases as well as testing.

We’ve found very few cases in the community despite much active testing, so this is a possible light at the end of the tunnel

The trend of low cases continues today, as the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 15 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (24 Sep).

There are 5 imported cases, and none in the community.

No community Covid-19 cases for 3rd time this week

There are no community cases again today, following the trend on 21-22 Sep.

1 community case was reported yesterday, and he’s linked to an existing cluster in the construction sector.

5 imported cases

MOH also reported 5 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH will share more updates at night.

Featured image by MS News.