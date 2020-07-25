513 Covid-19 Cases On 25 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Saturday (25 Jul) 513 new Covid-19 cases.

The total stands at 49,888.

While most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 2 community infections.

Of these, no cases involve Singaporeans/PRs — both cases are work pass holders.

There were 6 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

The death toll stands at 27.

MOH will release additional details at night.

