513 Covid-19 Cases On 25 Jul
The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Saturday (25 Jul) 513 new Covid-19 cases.
The total stands at 49,888.
While most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 2 community infections.
Of these, no cases involve Singaporeans/PRs — both cases are work pass holders.
There were 6 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.
The death toll stands at 27.
MOH will release additional details at night.
