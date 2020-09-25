11 Covid-19 Cases On 25 Sep

With news that Phase 3 is on its way, Singaporeans may be tempted to say that the worst is over for Covid-19. However, this isn’t the case and we still need everyone to cooperate.

Regardless, the lack of cases as well as routine testing is the result of everyone’s efforts to keep safe while we take measures to combat the virus.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are 11 new Covid-19 case on Friday (25 Sep), with 2 from imports and none in the community.

Covid-19 cases in the community on 25 Sep

For the 4th time this week, there are no cases in the community.

This was the case for everyday except Wednesday this week.

2 imported cases

There are also 2 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday, there were 5 cases who’d arrived from India and Indonesia.

Worst isn’t over yet

Despite the temptation to declare that we’ve come out from the outbreak, there are still many things which we have to get done.

Ensuring that cases remain low even as more places reopen is an important step.

We’ll need some patience still if we are to come out from the outbreak.

