60 New Covid-19 Cases On 26 Aug

The Ministry of Health announced as of 12pm on Wednesday (26 Aug) an additional Covid-19 cases.

Most of the cases come from migrant workers in quarantine, although there are 3 community cases and imported ones.

3 community cases

Of the 3 community cases today, 1 of them is a Singaporean while the other 2 are Work Pass holders.

There were no community cases yesterday (25 Aug), and the average number of cases has remained at around 2 a day in the past 2 weeks.

10 imported cases

MOH reported 10 imported cases today. They confirmed that all of them had been put on Stay-Home Notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There was 1 case yesterday, who

Travel advisor for travellers from Korea updated

Due to new clusters forming in South Korea, MOH have changed their border measures.

Those entering Singapore from South Korea from 29 Aug, in the last 14 days, must serve a 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities instead of their own homes.

As with other SHNs, they will be tested before the end of their stay.

Featured image by MS News.