77 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Thursday (27 Aug) 77 new Covid-19 cases.

While most of the cases come from migrant workers in quarantine, there are also 2 community infections and 5 imported ones.

2 community cases on 27 Aug

There were 2 community cases reported, both of whom are Singaporeans.

Yesterday, there were 3 cases — 1 of them Singaporean, and 2 Work Pass holders.

Case 56522 – the Singaporean case – was spotted through active testing for people who see the doctor for symptoms of acute respiratory infection.

Identified close contact cases were isolated and quarantined.

5 imported cases

MOH also announced 5 imported cases, who have all been put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday, 10 imported cases were reported, who arrived from India, the Philippines and the United States.

More reciprocal green lanes

Thailand and Singapore have agreed to speed up talks on a reciprocal green lane on Wednesday (26 Aug).

Currently, the arrangement is for travellers to and from China, Malaysia, and possibly Japan.

Singapore are also in talks with Indonesia on setting up a green lane.

Wishing all cases a

The average number of community cases have remained stable, at around 2 a day over the past 2 weeks.

This is a good sign, although there are still unlinked cases detected.

Hopefully, authorities can link them to other cases and contain them. At the moment, the approach seems to be successful and new clusters in the community haven’t formed.

However, there may be a small concern for resurgence of migrant worker cases. Likewise, authorities are identifying clusters and isolating them.

Featured image by MS News.