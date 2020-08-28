94 Covid-19 Cases On 28 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Friday (28 Aug) that there are 94 new Covid-19 cases.

They include 4 in the community and 10 imports, although the majority are from migrant workers in quarantine.

58 cases from Sungei Tengah Lodge

Among the 80 cases in dormitories, a majority – 58 of them – are from Sungei Tengah Lodge, and all had been in quarantine before.

Most of them were either tested during quarantine or picked up through routine testing.

4,500 workers at Sungei Tengah Lodge are now on quarantine, and 3,000 tested.

There should be more cases as the ones on quarantine are tested.

4 Covid-19 community cases on 28 Aug, and 10 imports

MOH reported 4cases in the community today, and all 4 of these cases are Singaporean.

Yesterday (28 Aug), both community cases are Singaporean. 1 of them, a 13-year-old male, is currently unlinked to other cases.

There were also 10 imported cases reported, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH contacting visitors to Excelsior Shopping Centre camera shop

MOH found a Covid-19 case who’d visited a camera shop on 18 Aug in Excelsior Shopping Centre.

Source

The 31-year-old female Singaporean may have come into contact with Case 56,184, who went to work while possibly infected with Covid-19.

As such, MOH are contacting everyone who visited the camera shop between 15 and 18 Aug to test them.

This is even though the risk of infection is likely to be low.

They also advise visitors to monitor their health and see a doctor if they experience any acute respiratory infection symptoms.

See a doctor if you feel unwell

In order to assist contact tracing efforts and prevent community transmission, you’re advised to see a doctor once you start

You should wear a mask at all times outdoors and ensure that you’re distanced from others.

