51 New Covid-19 Cases On 29 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Saturday (29 Aug) 51 new Covid-19 cases.

The majority of cases are from migrant workers in quarantine, while there’s also 1 case in the community and 3 imports.

Sole community case is Work Pass holder on 29 Aug

There’s only 1 community case for today, a Work Pass holder.

Yesterday (28 Aug), there were 4 community cases, one of whom is unlinked.

Case 56,740 was detected through community testing for those diagnosed with acute respiratory infection by a doctor.

Another one of them is linked to a case who had returned from India. The imported case is of a Singapore citizen.

Identified close contacts have been contacted and put on quarantine. They’ll be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

3 imported cases

3 imported cases were also reported. MOH said that they’d all been put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday, there were 10 improted cases who’d returned from

One of them is an Indonesian who was allowed into the country to seek Covid-19 treatment.

She was sent directly to the hospital upon arrival.

Stable community cases over past weeks

The number of community cases has largely remained stable over the past 2 weeks.

While there are a certain number of unlinked cases, authorites have quickly isolated and quarantine close contacts, finding more cases as a result.

There are also efforts made to test more, even in instances where transmission might be low. It’s a level of vigilance we should adopt in our daily lives too.

Featured image by MS News.