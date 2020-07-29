334 Covid-19 Cases On 29 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced as of 12pm on Wednesday (29 Jul) 334 new Covid-19 cases.

The total now stands at 51,531.

Although most of the cases come from migrant workers living in dormitories, there are also 3 community infections.

They include 2 cases involving Singaporeans/PRs, and 1 work pass holder.

The community numbers have fallen to an average of below 5 this past week.

Meanwhile, there were 4 imported cases, who were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

The death toll stands at 27.

MOH will provide more detailed updates at night.

Featured image by MS News.