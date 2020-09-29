27 Covid-19 Cases On 29 Sep

Amid the Multi-Ministry Task Force’s plans to ease safe management measures, cases have slowly been dwindling to levels unseen since Mar, before the outbreak in migrant worker dorms.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (29 Sep) that there are 27 new Covid-19 cases.

Cases from migrant workers in dorms are mainly asymptomatic, while there’s also 1 case in the community and 9 from imports.

1 Covid-19 case in the community on 29 Sep

There’s 1 case in the community, a Work Pass holder.

Overall, cases have gone down in the community — MOH said there’s less than 1 case a day over the past 2 weeks.

Unlinked cases have also gone down across the board.

Yesterday’s cases included 2 Malaysian nationals, one of whom went to work at Changi Airport after onset of symptoms on 21 Sep.

Case 57,847, a 26-year-old Malaysian male, is currently unlinked to other cases, but his housemate also has Covid-19.

9 imported cases

MOH also reported 9 cases who’d returned from abroad. All of them were placed on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday’s cases included people who returned from France, India, and the Philippines.

MOH will provide more updates at night.

